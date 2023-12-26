In a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shokri have exchanged views about bilateral ties and regional issues, especially the latest developments in Palestine and Gaza.

Amirabdollahian congratulated Shokri on Egypt’s successful holding of presidential election.

Referring to the telephone conversation between the presidents of the two countries, he underscored the need for Tehran and Cairo to follow up on the agreements between the two presidents.

Amirabdollahian then spoke about the Zionist regime's aggression against Gaza and the situation in the West Bank and told his Egyptian counterpart that the war crimes must immediately stop in Gaza and humanitarian efforts must start there, including sending international humanitarian aid to the people in the territory.

The Egyptian foreign minister also highlighted the telephone conversation between the presidents of the two countries and thanked Iran for its efforts to help the people of Gaza.

Shokri stressed the need to get aid to the people of Gaza in order to alleviate their ordeal. He thanked Iran for its readiness to send relief aid to the territory.