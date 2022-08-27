Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday afternoon met with his Tanzanian counterpart Ms. Mulamula.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian underlined the necessity of implementing agreements concluded by the two countries at the first session of the joint commission of comprehensive cooperation and those reached during meetings with Tanzanian officials, especially with the country’s president.

Amirabdollahian described the solution of the issue of visa for those interested in doing business in Tanzania as a prerequisite for expansion of ties to desirable levels.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to outline the latest state of the sanctions removal talks. Amirabdollahian stressed that if the US acts realistically, it’s possible to implement previous deals with new terms.