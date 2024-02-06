Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Sudanese counterpart Ali al-Sadiq Ali in the Iranian capital on Monday and stressed on opening of a new chapter in stepping up and expanding ties between Tehran and Khartoum.

Referring to the highlights and agreements in a meeting between the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines an the joint summit meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Riyadh, Amirabdollahian said, the presence of the Sudanese delegation in Tehran shows the high-ranking Sudanese officials’ serious determination to bolster and improve the ties, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran is firmly determined to support the strengthening of cooperation and development of its ties with Sudan.

The top Iranian diplomat stated that reopening of embassies and resumption of activities of the ambassadors of both countries are important for developing bilateral cooperation. He expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries would be stepped up after both countries’ envoys resume their activities.

Amirabdollahian highlighted Iran’s valuable potentials and experiences in industrial and technical-engineering services, modern and advanced technologies, as well as in medical and pharmaceutical fields, saying the country is ready to share the experience for Sudan’s development and progress.

For his part, the Sudanese foreign minister said he was glad to visit Tehran. Citing the background of historical ties between the two countries, he regretted the disruption and cutting of ties between the two Muslim states and nations.

Al-Sadiq Ali said Sudan is resolute and is making efforts to step up and improve ties with Iran in various fields. He expressed hope that with the resumption of the activities of the ambassadors of the two countries, both sides would witness further development and improvement of ties and the furtherance of bilateral deals.

Meanwhile, he gave a briefing on the domestic developments and crisis in Sudan and the Sudanese president’s efforts to tackle the problems of the people in his country, emanating from the conflict and crisis, and to resolve the crisis through peaceful means with the help and support.