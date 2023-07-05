Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran


Congratulating the Algerian independence day to the President and the people of the country, the President expressed hope that the two countries, with their rich cultural-historical support and relying on the diligent efforts of the officials, will take steps to develop bilateral relations that originate from mutual trust, understanding and cooperation to ensure the interests of the two nations and the Islamic world.

In a message congratulating the independence anniversary of the friendly and brotherly country of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the President and the people of this country, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi stated, “The independence of your revolutionary country was a blessed achievement that not only brought the people of Algeria to their true position, but became a model for many countries and nations to shape their destiny by their own hands”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.