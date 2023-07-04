Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran


Javad Abu, Iran’s new Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania has met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian before leaving for the place of his mission. Abu gave the top diplomat a report on the latest situation of the African country. He also briefed Amirabdollahian on his priorities to promote ties with Mauritania.

The foreign minister spoke about the priority of expanding ties with Muslim nations and underlined the need for increased efforts to boost relations with Mauritania in all areas more than ever before, especially the necessity of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Abu has previously served as the director of the fourth West asia and North Africa Department of the Foreign Ministry. He has also worked at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Morocco as deputy ambassador and at the Iranian Embassy in Sudan.

