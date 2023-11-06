He also expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue consultations and joint efforts in this field with the Republic of South Africa.

Amirabdollahian highlighted the crimes of the Zionist regime, and the process of killing of civilians and defenseless people in Palestine. He praised the valuable suggestions within the statement from the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, particularly emphasizing the urgent need for the International Criminal Court to initiate proceedings concerning the massacre of children in Gaza. Additionally, he endorsed the proposal to establish a rapid protection force to shield the civilian population from the occupying regime's bombardment. Amirabdollahian considered these ideas commendable and suggested that independent countries should follow them as a model.

In a letter addressed to Grace Naldi Mandisa Pandour, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, conveyed Tehran’s gratitude for the South African government's commendable action in issuing a statement supporting the oppressed people of Palestine.

