Iran’s newly-appointed ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the eve of the departure to his place of mission on Monday evening.

Gholampour presented a report on the upcoming plans to expand and promote Iran’s cooperation with Kenya during his mission.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian underlined Africa and Kenya’s status in Iran’s policy and approach to bolster cooperation with developing countries in the South.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that the implementation of the deals between the presidents of the two countries, which were struck during the Iranian president’s latest official visit to Kenya, is atop the agenda.

Gholampour has previously served as the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Development and International Financial and Trade Institutions, Iran’s deputy permanent envoy to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Iran’s representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, and a member of the board of directors of the Green Climate Fund.