Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian, leading a delegation, left Tehran for the Gambian capital Banjul earlier on Friday to take part in the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The OIC summit, slated to be held on Saturday and Sunday, is mainly themed “Promoting Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue for Sustainable Development.”

Various issues and challenges in the Muslim world, especially the issue of Palestine and the status quo in in the Gaza Strip will be discussed.

Three documents, including the draft of a resolution on Palestine, the draft of the Banjul Communique and the draft of the final document of the summit will be presented to the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and afterwards to the summit.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian will clarify the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance on the developments in the Muslim world, the region and other parts of the world.

On the sidelines of the summit, he will also meet with and hold talks with officials of Islamic states.