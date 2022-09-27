Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Mauritanians abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Referring to the existing capacities in various fields, he expressed hope that with the continuation of consultations, the two countries will witness development in bilateral relations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has no limits for the comprehensive development of cooperation with Mauritania, he added.

Meanwhile, Ould Merzoug welcomed the idea of ​​expanding strategic relations with Iran and emphasized developing relations in the fields of higher education, agriculture, fishing, and renewable energy.

Referring to the recent foreign provocations and interventions in Iran, he said: The West is trying to instill its own values ​​instead of authentic Islamic values, and they are targeting religion and beliefs.