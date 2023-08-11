Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's one-day trip to South Africa culminated in a warm gathering with Iranians residing there.
During Thursday's evening ceremony, the top Iranian diplomat described acknowledging Iranians living abroad as an inherent responsibility of all Iranian missions.
Amirabdollahian referred to Iranian compatriots abroad as invaluable spiritual assets of the Islamic homeland.
Subsequent to the speeches delivered by various representatives of the Iranian community living in South Africa, he highlighted the efforts made by the 13th Administration to address the challenges faced by Iranian expatriates.
He expressed hope that by resolving these issues, the bond between Iranians abroad and their motherland will be strengthened like never before.