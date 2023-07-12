Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran


The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while visiting the tomb of the national leader of Kenya's independence, paid his respects to the late Kenyan politician.

Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in continuation of his travel plans to Kenya, paid respects to the position of Jomo Kenyatta by visiting his mausoleum, accompanied by the President and a number of parliament members.

Jomo Kenyatta is the leader of the Kenyan independence movement who spent more than 9 years of his life in British prisons. He is the first President of Kenya after the independence of this country from England.

