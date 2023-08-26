Mahdi Safari Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Ms. Dilma Rousseff President of the New Development Bank (a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS states) met on the sideline of the BRICS summit in South Africa.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the process of Iran joining the bank.

During the talks, the Iranian official said talks got underway in 2017 on Iran joining the New Development Bank (NDB), calling for the negotiations to gather pace.

Rousseff, in turn, congratulated Iran on its membership in BRICS, welcoming Iran’s joining the NDB.

She said the presence of Iran will boost the power and international status of the bank.

In the meeting, the two sides designated their representatives to follow up on Iran’s NDB membership bid.

Safari also invited Rousseff to visit Iran. Accordingly, the NDB president announced her readiness to travel to Iran in the near future.

It is noteworthy that the NDB was established in 2015 by five member states of BRICS, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa with a capital of $100 billion.

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bangladesh later joined the bank.

Uruguay has also completed talks on its joining the bank.

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff heads the bank, which is headquartered in the Chinese city of Shanghai.