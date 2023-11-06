We bring you compliments from the Chairman Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima JSC, CFR, OFR (Rtd.) and the management of African Peace Magazine UK (https://AfricanPeace.org/).

African Peace Magazine UK, has been publishing for well over 13 years, and we are committed to promoting Peace, business networking, good governance and improved condition of living for Africans.

Angola is a major player in the global oil and gas industry and as well as Nigeria.

We are pleased to invite you to the 2023 International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit, an event pivotal for those eager to stay abreast the latest trends, innovations and opportunities in the oil and gas industry.

This event, a proactive endeavor supporting the AfCTA’s mission to forge regional value chains in Africa, aims at stimulating investment and job creation across the continent.

AfCFTA ultimate goal is to unify approximately 1.3 billion people across Africa, with a collective GDP of nearing US$ 3.4 trillion.

The African Peace Magazine UK, in conjunction other strategic partners and with the support and endorsement of the Angola Government is set to organize the 2nd edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel Luanda Miramar Angola from the 30th of November 2023 to the 4th of December 2023, with the Theme, Balancing the need for smooth Energy Transition in Africa and the role of Artificial Intelligence in the Energy Sector. It would feature presentations, exhibitions, dinners, golf tournament and a host of others.

The venue for Golf Tournament; is the 18th Hole Championship Golf Course of the prestigious Magais Golf&Resort Court Luanda Angola.

The Course Is near the mouth of the Kwanza River that nature reveals itself in all is splendor! The fauna of rich colorness releases a symphony of sounds that acho from the roots of the mangroves in search of immense blue, sometimes sweet, sometimes salty, where the river turns at sea.

The event, which is a solidly packed networking opportunity for its attendees is brought to you with the support and endorsement of the Angolan Government. As a result of the event's strong positioning of Africa for global market integration, it would serve as a recognized avenue for delegates to interact with investors and high-level personalities from across the world.

Last year the event was held at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel from the 22nd -23rd of October 2022, with the Theme, Harnessing the Potential for Inclusive Energy Transition and A Sustainable Future. And it was a huge success. We got a letter of commendation from the Vice President of Angola.

The event seeks to promote further business corporation between Nigeria – Angola and other African Countries as a follow up to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

The summit will bring together high level top executives, CEOs, Managers, investors, the business community, government agencies, exporters and importers from oil and gas sectors from across Africa and the world. To deliberate on the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition and the future of oil and gas in Africa

Further the purpose of the summit is to facilitate trade amongst African countries and the world by providing a physical networking platform for participants to interface with their potential clients and partners, as well as to attract investment opportunities for business growth across Africa particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Join 540+ downstream trailblazers across reliability&maintenance, shutdown&turnarounds and capital projects at the Angola oil and Gas summit 2023 sharing exclusive lessons learned and new best practices during 2-days of interactive, peer-led discussions and explore 50+ booths showcasing the latest innovation driving efficiency and safety.

Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), an indigenous Nigeria oil and gas producing company and operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11, will attend and participate as a Bronze sponsor at this year’s edition of the conference. The company is one of Nigeria’s most vibrant service companies driving investment and infrastructure development for economic growth.

Angola is Africa’s largest oil producer and an upcoming key global gas and green hydrogen supplier. With Angola’s energy sector continuing to expand on the back of previous discoveries, upcoming projects such as TotalEnergies’ Cameia – Golfinho and Chissonga, bp’s PAJ and Eni’s Agogo and massive exploration campaigns and infrastructure buildup and operation across the power sector, companies like Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL) will be important to ensure projects operations are optimal and a success.

With Angola seeking to fast-track energy developments for energy security and improved energy access, investment and foreign partners is key to accelerate Angola’s strategy for sustainable development.

Noah Ajare the Editor in Chief noted that “We have been advancing the course of peace for more than 13 years now, and we have come to the conclusion that we need to do more than talking, we need to address the core trigger of conflict which includes inequality, poverty and a host of others. Providing business opportunities and job creation are vital to achieving peace in the long run. In the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, we need to do more to open up each country within the continent, to do more networking and business. Angola and Nigeria are two oil and gas giants in Africa, thus collaboration would go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by both countries.”

