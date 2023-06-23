Scott Macmillan, CEO of independent upstream oil and gas company, Invictus Energy, will participate at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector – which will take place on 16-20 October 2023 in Cape Town.

Following a successful AEW 2022 edition where Macmillan drove dialogue around the company’s exploration activities across the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe – the largest undrilled onshore prospect in Africa with an estimated 20 trillion cubic feet of gas and 845 million barrels of oil reserves – he will return to this year’s conference to shape serious conversations around partnership and investment opportunities across Africa’s upstream sector.

Representing one of Africa’s top drilling campaigns in 2023, the presence of Macmillan at AEW 2023 is crucial for highlighting the need for Africa to maximize exploration activities and the potential of the continent’s vast yet untapped hydrocarbon resources in driving energy security, reliability and affordability while accelerating socioeconomic developments.

As the head of Invictus Energy, Macmillan has been instrumental in positioning Zimbabwe as an exploration hotspot with the firm’s SG 4571 drilling campaign targeting conventional gas-condensate in eight stacked rift basins across Zimbabwe’s Muzarabani region.

In February 2023, Invictus Energy - under the leadership of Macmillan – successfully completed the Mukuyu-1 Appraisal well program which indicated the potential for significant gas columns across two rifts. Now, with Invictus Energy set to launch drilling activities for the Mukuyu-2 Appraisal well in 2023 – having already secured the Exalo Drilling Rig 202 to commence operations in 2023 - and seeking partners to forward its exploration campaign, AEW 2023 represents the best platform for Macmillan to network, discuss and sign partnership deals with global exploration firms and energy investors.

“Africa needs to drill more oil and gas wells, bring new discoveries online to address its energy needs and deliver a just and inclusive energy transition for the population. Invictus is doing exactly that and the Chamber is proud to be hosting Scott Macmillan at this year’s AEW conference where discussions with global partners will be centered around best practices for the continent to optimize operations across the entire oil and gas value chain to maximize energy exploration, production and exploitation to make energy poverty history by 2030,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

At AEW 2023, Macmillan will participate in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking sessions and upstream forums to discuss the challenges and opportunities for independent explorers like Invictus Energy across Africa’s burgeoning hydrocarbon industry.

AEW is AEC’s official annual event uniting African energy policymakers, companies and stakeholders with global investors and partners to discuss the future of the continent’s oil and gas industry.