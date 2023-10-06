The Government is escalating investments in aquaculture in the Nyanza Region to stimulate the economy.

President William Ruto Friday began his four-day development tour of the region by inaugurating Kabonyo Fisheries Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence in Kabonyo, Kisumu County.

The facility will be used to produce up to 10 million fingerlings annually, which will be instrumental in restocking Lake Victoria.

The President said the project will not only broaden employment opportunities but also bolster food security and nutrition.

“Fishery is an integral pillar in the production of food in the country,” he said.

He said the Government is constructing eight Fish Landing sites to further boost aquaculture in the area.

“We will ensure the landing sites have cold storage, processing and beach management units to optimise profits,” he explained.

He said the Government is keen on reviving rice farming, supporting farmers to venture into sunflower production and addressing challenges in the sugar sector to spur economic growth.

Later, the President presided over the breaking of ground ceremony of the Urenga Level IV Hospital in Ugenya.

“The innovative health investments that we are making will strengthen our patient management and enhance disease surveillance and prevention,” he told wananchi.

He also opened the Mutumbu ICT Hub in Gem, Siaya County.

The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo, Susan Nakhumicha, Rebecca Miano and Salim Mvurya, Governors Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) and James Orengo (Siaya), Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Also present were David Ochieng’ (Ugenya), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), John Makali (Kanduyi), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Felix Odiwor (Lang’ata) and a host of MCAs and other leaders.