The United States condemns in the strongest terms the continued atrocities and ethnically targeted killings committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allied militias in West Darfur, as reported by credible sources. The destruction of the village of Misterei and mass killings of its inhabitants, reportedly at the hands of the RSF and allied militias, and the report by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of a mass grave found near El Geneina containing the bodies of 87 people, including women and children, are but the latest examples of the horrific human cost of this war.

The atrocities and violence in Darfur demand accountability, meaningful justice for victims and the affected communities, and an end to impunity. The United States applauds the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor’s July 13 announcement that alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the current fighting may be subject to ICC investigation and prosecution and that the Prosecutor’s office has commenced focused investigations on recent events. Let this be a message to all who commit atrocities, in Sudan and elsewhere, that such crimes are an affront to humanity. We urge all states to cooperate with the ICC to deliver the justice promised to the people of Darfur.

The United States joins international and regional parties in demanding an immediate end to the fighting, unimpeded humanitarian access, and for all combatants to adhere to international humanitarian law and international human rights law. The United States strongly objects to any form of external interference and military support for the belligerent parties, which will only intensify and prolong the conflict and contribute to regional instability. There is no military solution to this conflict. The Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF must silence their guns and start negotiations on a permanent cessation of hostilities. The world is watching.