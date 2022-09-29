Representing Africa's premier energy event, the 2022 edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition aims to position African oil and gas-producing countries as globally attractive energy investment destinations by uniting African energy stakeholders and policymakers with global energy companies and investors to discuss investment trends and the future of African energy.

Taking place from October 18 – 21 at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment’, AEW 2022 will host an Invest in the Republic of Congo side event, where the Central African country’s massive hydrocarbon oil and gas potential will be showcased to local, regional and international investors.

The Invest in the Republic of Congo side event will be hosted by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo and national oil company le Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), in partnership with the African Energy Chamber (AEC) – the voice of the African energy sector. Sponsored by SNPC and leading pan-African legal and business advisory group, Centurion Law Group, the Invest in the Republic of Congo side event at AEW 2022 will feature high-level discussions and networking sessions highlighting the vast opportunities across the Congo’s oil and gas upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, as well as its entire energy landscape.

As one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – of which H.E. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, the Republic of Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons, holds the Presidency for 2022 - the country boasts substantial hydrocarbon reserves and investor-friendly energy policies and fiscal terms which have paved the way for an increasing number of global energy companies such as TotalEnergies, Chevron, Perenco, Eni, Qatar Petroleum and Lukoil to launch massive exploration and production activities.

Now, with the Republic of Congo seeking to attract further investment to accelerate and fast-track the production and exploitation of its 1.8 billion barrels of crude oil and 284 billion cubic meters of gas reserves to meet growing energy demand at home and global scale while fueling economic growth, the Invest in Congo event at AEW 2022 presents an opportunity for the Central African country’s key decision-makers and energy market players to meet and network with potential investors, discussing, negotiating and signing industry-changing investment deals.

“The Republic of Congo has witnessed impressive growth across its hydrocarbons industry, and now, with the demand for oil and gas expanding, an opportunity has risen for the country to attract investment and maximize production, exploitation and monetization,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

During the Invest in Congo side event, energy stakeholders, policymakers and investors will have an opportunity to network extensively, discuss the Congo’s current and future oil and gas market trends whilst forging new energy investment alliances.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.