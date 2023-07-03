The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to announce that an Invest in Mozambique Energies country spotlight will take place at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector, scheduled for 16 – 20 October in Cape Town. Dedicated to the evolving energy landscape in Mozambique, the country spotlight will showcase investment opportunities within the southern African country while addressing key challenges to development.

Featuring high-level panel discussions and technical presentations, the Invest in Mozambique Energies forum at AEW 2023 will promote the country’s oil, gas, renewable energy and infrastructure development prospects to global investors, providing a platform for advanced engagement and deals.

Boasting over 100 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven natural gas reserves, Mozambique has emerged as a highly attractive hydrocarbons basin with key industry players including TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Sasol and Eni active in the country. With state-owned hydrocarbon firm Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) seeking partners to maximize Mozambique’s upstream activities, investment and partnership opportunities continue to grow, particularly for drilling, exploration and production companies. Planned world-class projects such as TotalEnergies’ $20 billion 65 tcf Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in the Cabo Delgado province, present huge opportunities for energy services, logistics and infrastructure development and investment companies. Furthermore, with Eni seeking to expand the Coral Gas Field Development – having kickstarted LNG exports from the fields via the Coral Sul Floating LNG project in November 2022 – and Mozambique targeting maximizing the buildup of infrastructure to ensure its gas resources are utilized to meet local demand, the country represents a huge market for downstream, midstream and gas-to-power industry players.

In the oil sector, Mozambique’s untapped oil-rich basins of Angoche and Zambezi position the country as one of the world’s most promising energy markets. While companies such as Eni, Sasol, Delonex Energy and ExxonMobil have been granted licenses to explore the basins, Mozambique’s onshore potential remains largely untapped, presenting a unique opportunity for the country to attract new players and investors.

Meanwhile, in the power and renewable energy landscapes, while Mozambique currently represents a top regional power exporter owing to its 2,075 MW Cabora Bassa Hydropower project – operating since 2012 -, efforts underway to maximize hydropower generation, kickstart large-scale solar operations and expand transmission and distribution networks present massive opportunities for the country to attract new investments, foreign participation and spearhead the energy transition in the SADC region. Amidst these captivating opportunities, the Invest in Mozambique Energies forum at AEW 2023 represents the best platform for Mozambican authorities to promote the country’s energy potential and secure the necessary investments to jumpstart project rollout.

Featuring deal signings and exclusive networking sessions, the Invest in Mozambique Energies forum at AEW 2023 will offer global investors with direct access to a thriving market while providing the country’s energy policymakers and stakeholders with a unique opportunity to forge partnerships with global counterparts and attract a fresh slate of foreign direct investment and technical expertise vital to drive energy industry growth.

“The Mozambique Energies country spotlight at AEW 2023 is integral for not only the development of the industry but for Mozambican policymakers to address underlying challenges to sectoral progress. The country is well positioned to become a globally leading LNG exporter as well as a regional powerhouse. With the Mozambique country spotlight during AEW 2023, Mozambican decision makers and energy companies will be connected with global investors to maximize opportunities within the southern African country’s rapidly expanding energy industry. At AEW 2023, the main focus is to accelerate the penetration of capital, technical expertise and technologies required for African countries such as Mozambique to ramp up energy developments to address energy poverty and drive socioeconomic growth,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

AEW 2023 will take place under the theme “The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets,” to unite maximize Africa’s energy renaissance and make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com/