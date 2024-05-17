Energy Capital&Power (https://www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) – organizers of the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum (www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com/) in Paris – has announced May 13-14 as the official dates of the 2025 edition of the forum.

Following in the footsteps of this year’s forum – taking place later this month – IAE 2025 will continue to unite the global investment community and showcase Africa’s most dynamic energy and infrastructure projects. As traditional financial institutions restrict fossil fuel lending, IAE 2025 will focus on catalyzing new sources of capital – from development finance institutions and multilateral development banks, to private equity and pension funds – while promoting the role of diversified energy investment in Africa’s energy security, industrialization and energy transition. According to the International Energy Agency, Africa requires $200 billion per year in energy investment by 2030 to deliver universal and modern energy access.

IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.

The African continent is home to a wide range of projects seeking capital and technology into 2025 and beyond. Recent offshore oil and gas discoveries in Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa – along with ongoing exploration of frontier resources in Uganda, Senegal, Mauritania, Mozambique and more – require sizable upstream investments in order to be developed. Major midstream infrastructure projects include the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, Mauritania-Mali Transmission Line and Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, which are seeking technical and financial partners to carry out the construction of capital-intensive pipelines and connect energy resources to power-hungry markets.

In terms of Africa’s gas-processing capabilities, the continent is home to two major LNG facilities underway in Mozambique, the Richards Bay LNG terminal in South Africa, the Yakaar-Teranga Gas Project in Senegal, the second and third phases of the Gas Mega Hub in Equatorial Guinea, the Cap Lopez Terminal in Gabon, the Congo LNG Project in the Republic of Congo and the planned Tanzania LNG plant. According to the GECF, Africa’s energy demand is expected to increase by 82% by 2050, with natural gas accounting for 30% of the energy mix. Meanwhile, large-scale green hydrogen facilities have been launched in Namibia, Mauritania and Egypt, while Angola and South Africa are also exploring their respective potential for green hydrogen production.

“We are pleased to confirm the 2025 dates for the third edition of the Invest in African Energy forum, affirming Africa’s position as a global hotspot for energy investment and that significant financing is still required to ensure universal energy access on the continent. The forum serves as a critical project showcase, uniting the global investment community with African industry stakeholders and policymakers to get deals signed,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director of the IAE forum.