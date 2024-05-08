A dedicated panel discussion – “New Opportunities in Growth Markets” – will showcase burgeoning opportunities in Africa’s key gas markets at the Invest in African Energy Forum (IAE) forum in Paris this month.

The panel will feature Bráulio de Brito, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Service Providers of the Angolan Oil&Gas Industry (AECIPA); Ian Cloke, COO of Afentra; Marica Calebrese, General Manager of Eni Mozambique; and David Pappoe Jr., CEO of Energas West Africa Limited. Justin Cochrane, Director of African Regional Research for S&P Global Commodity Insights, will moderate the discussion.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Emerging gas producers like Angola and Mozambique are redefining their strategies and policies to attract long-term investments, expand gas infrastructure and harness untapped reserves. The panel will unpack plans for expanded gas field development across the continent and spotlight Africa's current gas monetization strategies, LNG export opportunities and investment prospects across the gas value chain.

As a mature petroleum producer, Angola is seeking to harness its underutilized gas reserves to establish diversified, gas-based industries, aiming to retain 25% of its natural gas production in-country via value-added industries by 2030. The country recently completed its Falcão 2 Gas Project – delivering gas to the Soyo I combined-cycle power plant and increasing gas processing capacity to 125 million cubic feet per day. Last October, the New Gas Consortium kick-started onshore construction of infrastructure to enable the extraction, transportation and storage of gas resources from the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields, representing the country’s first non-associated gas development.

As one of the fastest-growing LNG markets globally – having started LNG exports from its Coral Sul facility in November 2022 – Mozambique is seeking new investors to facilitate its gas market expansion. The country is home to two large-scale LNG developments in the Rovuma Basin – TotalEnergies’ Mozambique LNG and ExxonMobil’s Rovuma LNG facilities – set to cement its status as a major global LNG exporter, as the country’s gas export revenues are projected to reach $91.7 billion over the next decade. Last month, the Mozambican Government finalized agreements with China National Offshore Oil Corporation as part of its sixth licensing round for exploration of oil and gas reserves in five offshore blocks.