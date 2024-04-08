Nigeria’s Nextier Power CEO Emeka Okpukpara will speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum in Paris this May. Nextier Power is a multi-competency firm that solves complex development problems, with a focus on resolving power sector issues, improving market liquidity and enabling rural electrification.

Nigeria’s power sector is in the midst of a complete overhaul, as the Federal Government (FG) implements several reforms aimed at bridging the country’s metering gap, de-risking the sector and solving financial liquidity issues. These include adopting smart meters to generate revenues and increase electricity consumption, as well as decentralizing transmission lines and implementing new funding schemes. Earlier this week, the Federal Government announced a directive for the country’s electricity distributors to supply 6,000-6,500 MW of power within the next six months – up from 4,000 MW – to eliminate power cuts and boost power supply.

Nextier Power is expected to discuss opportunities to finance, service and expand Nigeria’s power sector – and across the continent – as the forum aims to connect bankable energy projects with the requisite investments. According to the IEA, Africa will need investments of up to $190 billion annually between 2026 and 2030 to meet rising energy demand. For Nigeria, the country’s focus is on prioritizing sufficient baseload power generation – primarily through coal- and gas-fired power plants – then gradually transitioning to cleaner sources of energy.