The National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) of Morocco will participate as a Bronze Sponsor at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum, with General Director Amina Benkhadra set to speak on Morocco’s latest developments in gas exploration and production, midstream infrastructure and green hydrogen.

ONHYM has been actively promoting the potential of the country’s onshore and offshore sedimentary basins, attracting interest from leading independent explorers. Upstream, the country’s flagship Anchois gas development project – operated by Chariot Oil&Gas – is approaching start-up and targets 18 billion cubic meters of gas reserves. Last September, exploration company SDX Energy announced the discovery of a gas reservoir in the El Gharb basin, suggesting prospectivity beyond Morocco’s proven basins like Essaouira, Tendrara, Larache and Rharb. Meanwhile, Predator Oil&Gas Holdings spudded the MOU-4 well in the onshore Guercif license last July, targeting both shallow and deep water gas plays.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/49krKXM) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Morocco is spearheading diversified energy development, in an effort to secure its energy future and reduce costly imports. Through projects like Anchois – along with Sound Energy’s Tendrara conventional gas development – the country is targeting annual gas production of 400 million cubic meters, which would cover 40% of domestic gas consumption. Moreover, the planned 5,600-km Nigeria-Morocco pipeline is set to transport Nigerian gas across 13 countries to Moroccan consumers, with FID anticipated for 2024. Morocco has also allocated one million hectares to green hydrogen projects to attract investors and catalyze hydrogen development, utilizing its abundant solar and wind resources.

“Morocco is on a mission to improve its energy security, demonstrated by the $25-billion pipeline underway with Nigeria and ambitious gas development projects. We look forward to the participation of ONHYM at the forum – as Morocco’s leading energy authority – to showcase the country’s broad energy investment opportunities and drive further integration with African projects and stakeholders,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at IAE 2024 organizer, Energy Capital&Power.