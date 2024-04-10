The multimodal logistics operator is shaping the future of Africa’s supply chains through several recent developments. The company launched its AGL Lobito Terminal in Angola this month, which has the capacity to handle more than one million tons of bulk goods per year and drive Angola’s transformation into a regional logistics hub. In Namibia, AGL was awarded the contract by the Namibian Ports Authority to oversee operations of the bulk terminal in the Port of Walvis Bay, ushering in a new era of trade facilitation and regional integration both for Namibia and the SADC region.

With operations in 49 countries, AGL is expanding its presence beyond Southern Africa. In January 2023, the company secured 20 acres at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kenya to be used for cargo handling, with a view to supporting industrialization, facilitating international trade and simplifying cross-border logistics and customs procedures. The allotment reflects AGL’s efforts to increase its cargo business and make inroads in the East African market, leveraging reduced barriers to trade associated with the African Continental Free Trade Area. Last December, AGL also won the management contract for the São Tomé Port container terminal, aiming to improve the port’s efficiency by deploying comprehensive logistics solutions and integrated technologies.