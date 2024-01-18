Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a leading business platform promoting trade and investment in Africa, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with global corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy, S-RM (www.S-RMinform.com). The combination of S-RM’s intelligence and strategic support, with Invest Africa’s well-established network, will help business leaders and investors in their critical decision-making and ultimately provide them with the confidence to navigate risk and build resilient businesses on the continent.

The increasing reliance on digital technologies in Africa, and the evolving regulatory, business, political, ESG, and cyber threat landscapes, underscore the importance of actionable intelligence and cyber resilience in driving sustainable economic growth. As the trusted entry point to business in Africa, Invest Africa will benefit from S-RM’s rapid and carefully sourced insights on integrity and operational risks to navigate business decisions and policies.

The one-year partnership will involve a programme of activities to meet S-RM’s key objectives on the continent and across the globe. Initiatives include Invest Africa’s 11th Annual Mining Series in Cape Town, where S-RM will be profiled as the company’s Strategic Intelligence Partner. S-RM’s focus for the collaboration is to provide Invest Africa’s member network with industry-leading intelligence, resilience, and response solutions. Having retained a permanent presence on the African continent for nearly two decades, and with over 50 practitioners currently on-the-ground, S-RM is well positioned to support Invest Africa’s members in all of their Africa-related decision making.

Chantelé Carrington, CEO, Invest Africa, said: “In a world that is growing increasingly complex and interlinked, investors must navigate a kaleidoscope of intertwined political, economic, and environmental risks, creating a dynamic and multifaceted challenge for those doing business in Africa and beyond. We are pleased to partner with S-RM to provide rapid on the ground intelligence to our network, and to support our overarching mission to play a central and influential role in Africa’s socio-economic growth.”

Ian Massey, Head of Corporate Intelligence, EMEA, S-RM, said: “Supporting investment across Africa has been central to S-RM’s story over the last two decades. Many of the company’s early projects involved advising clients investing or establishing operations on the continent, and since then our team has built a strong reputation for Africa-focused work. In today’s world, risk convergence continues to accelerate for business leaders across the (geo)political, integrity, ESG, cyber and reputational spectrums, and S-RM is excited to partner with Invest Africa to help investors unlock opportunities across Africa.”

For questions, please contact Cara Oldenburg, Head of Marketing and Events at Invest Africa, at cara.oldenburg@investafrica.com.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years of history, our network is made up of more than 400 global organisations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Together we share a desire to build opportunity across the African continent. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services.

About S-RM:

S-RM is a corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy. Founded in 2005, we have 400+ practitioners globally, serving clients across all regions and major sectors. We support our clients by delivering intelligence that informs strategy and decision-making; by supporting them in building resilience to cyber threats; and by providing rapid response to cyber incidents and other organisational crises. We partner with leading organisations, supporting them at all levels, from CEOs and their boards through to front-line teams. Find out more at www.S-RMinform.com.

.