The Internet Society Foundation (www.ISOCFoundation.org) has launched a new round of its grant program that expands economic growth and increases educational opportunities by supporting individuals and communities to use the Internet more knowledgeably and skillfully. The Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) program (https://apo-opa.info/3ANCQVn) is now open to eligible organizations in Senegal. Grants of up to $250,000 USD will be awarded to organizations for projects lasting up to two years.

Applications for the program opened on May 1, 2023, with completed applications due by May 31, 2023. Provisional award notifications will take place in August 2023.

According to the International Telecommunication Union’s Data Hub (https://apo-opa.info/3HzfIhn), in Senegal, 58 percent of individuals are using the Internet. This represents growth from previous years. The Internet Society Foundation is seeking projects in Senegal that aim to capitalize on this expanding access by securing educational opportunities and/or supporting economic inclusion for underserved and unserved communities. This includes: leveraging the Internet to increase access to high-quality primary and secondary education and improve learning outcomes; improving virtual teaching and distance learning methodologies and skills; building financial opportunities; increasing economic independence; and creating sustainable income sources.

“Internet access has increased significantly in Senegal, however, access to Internet knowledge and skills remains out of reach for some,” said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. “This new round of SCILLS program grants will support organizations that connect underserved communities with the critical digital skills needed to unlock economic growth and educational opportunities.”

Prior SCILLS grants in Senegal have been awarded to:

Simplon Foundation, which trained 420 youth aged 18 to 30 in fundamental digital skills through 5-day training sessions.

Association Jeunesse Espore, which connected rural people to improve their agricultural performance and further their economic development.

CROISSANCE TIC Dakar, supports project leaders, entrepreneurs, start-ups, young people, and women with training and coaching, improved Internet access and digital infrastructure.

Synergie pour l'Education au Numérique et aux Média, which had its grant renewed last year, continues to train teachers on how to use the Internet, and supports students in building ICT skills through “tech clubs” and inter-collegial hackathons.

The SCILLS program operates in countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. With this round, the six target countries are Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Ghana, Indonesia, and Senegal.

Applications must be submitted through Fluxx, the online grant management system. If a project and organization meet the eligibility requirements, they will be invited to submit a full application. More information can be found at: https://apo-opa.info/3ANCQVn

About the Internet Society Foundation:

The Internet Society Foundation was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. Guided by our vision of an Internet for Everyone, the Foundation champions ideas and enables communities to unlock the Internet's potential to tackle the world's evolving challenges. Focusing in five program areas, the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.