Today is International Youth Day, an occasion to highlight youth issues around the world and to celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

With youth making up some 70 per cent of Somalia’s population, young Somalis have an especially large part to play in their country’s development after decades of conflict and civil strife.

To mark the occasion of International Youth Day, the United Nations in Somalia celebrates the efforts and achievements of 12 young Somalis who have made meaningful contributions to their country’s progress in a range of fields, including education, social justice, the environment and community development, to name a few. Their activities show how young people can drive progress and contribute to community resilience.

Omar Ali Hassan, a passionate advocate for Somalia's artistic and cultural heritage, developed his love for poetry, literature, and culture from a young age through formative experiences such as listening to radio broadcasts. Despite not having an artistic background, he pursued higher education in media and international relations while embedding himself in the Somali arts scene as a journalist and producer. His dedication culminated in the publication of his book 'Fan iyo Fannaan,' which chronicles the contributions of Somali artists and serves as a vital resource for scholars, reflecting the ongoing revival of Somalia's rich cultural landscape. Read the full story here.

Mohamed Okash, an educator and innovator, is tackling the challenges of climate change through his leadership of the Institute of Climate and Environment (ICE) at SIMAD University. Recognising the urgent need for sustainable development amidst ongoing security and humanitarian issues, Okash has dedicated his efforts to empowering Somali communities and advocating for innovative solutions. His educational background, including a diploma in education and a master's in development studies, has fuelled his commitment to enhancing community quality of life. Through initiatives like the Rays Initiative and ICE, he promotes climate resilience. He collaborates with various stakeholders, including the United Nations, to address the impacts of climate change in Somalia, emphasising the importance of local leadership in creating a sustainable future. Read the full story here.

Maryan Zeylac, a female journalist from Somalia’s South West State, has significantly contributed to increasing women's representation in the media industry despite facing numerous challenges in a male-dominated environment. She co-founded the Somali Media Women Association (SOMWA) to advocate for female journalists and ensure their rights and safety while promoting gender equality in the media. Despite threats from groups like Al-Shabaab that forced her to relocate, Ms. Zeylac continues her mission to empower aspiring female journalists through training and support networks. Read the full story here.

Abdullahi Mire, a former refugee, has emerged as an advocate for education and empowerment among refugees, driven by an encounter with Hodan Bashir, who inspired him to tackle educational inequities in refugee camps. He founded the Refugee Youth Education Hub (RYEH) in 2018, which has since distributed over 150,000 books to students in the Dadaab refugee complex and has initiated various educational programs. Mr. Mire's recognition as the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Awards 2023 Global Laureate highlights his dedication to improving education access for youth in Somalia, emphasising its crucial role in fostering peace and stability in the region. Read the full story here.

Fardowsa Wehliye's deep affinity with the sea, which began in her childhood in Mogadishu, has grown into a mission to promote swimming, particularly among Somali women, amidst cultural and safety challenges. Despite facing societal barriers, she has become an advocate for swimming as a lifestyle, using it for both health and empowerment. She is actively involved in initiatives to reduce drowning incidents and enhance swimming skills, especially for women. Her journey also intersects with academic accomplishments in marine science, contributing to Somalia's maritime sector's development and education, all while challenging gender stereotypes and advocating for necessary resources and support for female swimmers. Read the full story here.

Mohamed Sheikh Said Haji is a key peace advocate in Galkayo, where he has played a significant role in peacebuilding efforts amid the city's historical conflicts. After completing his education, he became the principal of Waberi Primary and Secondary School, known for its academic success and commitment to promoting peace. Mr. Haji has actively organised peace rallies and awareness campaigns, emphasising youth involvement in peace negotiations, particularly during the conflicts of 2015 and 2016. He leads initiatives like the 'Nabadoon' dialogue platform and the 'Peace and Development Forum,' which unites youth from Galmudug and Puntland. His efforts have contributed to increased school enrolment and community stability, and he has also organised the Galkayo Peace Book Fair to foster discussions on peace and integration. Read the full story here.

Fadumo Ali Iman is an activist and co-founder of the Somali Girls Rights Organisation (SGRO) in Baidoa, Somalia, where she plays a pivotal role in empowering young girls through education and vocational training. Her commitment to safeguarding and empowering women was sparked during her employment with the international NGO INTERSOS from 2013 to 2017. Under her leadership, SGRO has successfully sponsored the enrolment of numerous girls in secondary schools and opened a vocational centre that provides essential skills training to young women, mainly internally displaced ones. Iman believes in the transformative power of education and actively seeks support from local authorities and international organisations to enhance resources for her initiatives. Read the full story here.

Ahmed Abdi Osman 'Farole' is a 24-year-old environmental activist from Somalia, recognised for his commitment to addressing the country's pressing climate change challenges. Born in Mogadishu during the civil war, he became aware of environmental issues early in life and pursued a bachelor's degree in agriculture and environmental science from Somali National University. In late 2021, he founded the Somali Environmental Forum (SEF), a youth-led NGO focused on raising awareness about climate change and implementing initiatives like tree planting in Mogadishu. Mr. Osman actively engages with the community through social media and traditional media to promote environmental education and foster discussions on climate issues, emphasising the crucial role of youth in driving meaningful change in Somalia. Read the full story here.

Muna Mohamed Abdi is a young Somali activist from Kismayo, born in 1998, who has risen above the challenges faced by marginalised communities in Somalia, particularly regarding education and social inclusion. With the support of her family, she pursued her education, earning a business administration degree and training as a teacher. Ms. Abdi has become a vocal advocate for marginalised groups, raising awareness and promoting social integration through volunteer efforts, including capacity-building workshops and community initiatives. Currently employed in the Jubaland Ministry of Fisheries, she encourages marginalised youth to explore economic opportunities in the maritime sector, emphasising the need for systemic change to address the inequalities perpetuating poverty and exclusion. Read the full story here.

Fatima Ismail Mohamed is a dedicated activist from Somalia who has committed her life to fighting against female genital mutilation (FGM) and advocating for the rights and well-being of girls and women affected by this harmful practice. After witnessing the suffering of her peers during their menstrual cycles due to FGM, she pursued education to equip herself with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective advocacy. Despite societal challenges, she earned two bachelor's degrees and actively engaged in community outreach, providing support and information to survivors in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps. Ms. Mohamed also authored a book documenting the experiences of FGM survivors and currently works on addressing gender-based violence while pursuing a master's degree in health science to enhance further her impact on women's health and rights in Somalia. Read the full story here.

Farhia Mohamud Hassan is a young Somali born during the civil war in Mogadishu who has overcome significant challenges to pursue her education and career. After completing her Bachelor of Economics at SIMAD University in 2019, she worked in sales and marketing before joining Somali Public Agenda as a Finance Assistant, where she conducted research and contributed to public policy. Despite facing harassment in her professional life, she persevered and began blogging in 2021 to address socio-economic issues and inspire other young Somalis, particularly women, to share their stories and promote positive narratives about their country. Ms. Hassan also organises training workshops on blogging for youth, aiming to empower them to express themselves and counter misinformation. Read the full story here.

Ahmed Hassan Wehlie is a technology enthusiast who has combined his passion for tech with a commitment to social change. After experiencing a robbery while studying at SIMAD University, he was inspired to focus on uplifting his country rather than pursuing personal success. After graduating in 2021, he joined iRise Mogadishu Innovation Hub, where he became the communications team leader. Mr. Wehlie founded Galka Nabadda, a youth-led initiative to promote peacebuilding by training young people in mediation and negotiation skills, utilising community feedback to guide its workshops. Despite operating with limited funding, Galka Nabadda is supported by iRise and aims to empower Somali youth and expand its reach and diversity. Read the full story here.