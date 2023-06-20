Eatizaz Yousif, IRC Sudan country Director said:

“The International Rescue Committee (IRC) welcomes the $1.5bn pledged for humanitarian needs in Sudan at last night’s pledging conference. World leaders must now step up to fulfill the plan to the full extent of $2.6bn of funding which will be needed to address rising humanitarian needs in the country, especially ahead of the rainy season which is set to cause further devastation for people impacted by the current conflict.

“Over 2 million people have been displaced by the conflict, of which over 1.5 million are displaced within Sudan itself. These people are in need of everything from shelter to food to healthcare. Not only is it crucial that we see the prompt delivery of these pledges, we must also see the realization of the full $2.6bn target. Funding must be flexible to allow for the complexities of access to populations in need and the ever changing context. In addition, a comprehensive regional response is needed for the over half a million refugees that have fled to neighboring countries including Chad, South Sudan, CAR and Ethiopia.”

In Sudan the IRC has set up a satellite office in Wad Madani to support primary health care and protection services to the 50,000 IDPs who have fled there. The IRC has a main office in Khartoum with three field offices in El-Gadarif, Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

In Sudan, the IRC supports people impacted by conflict and crisis, including women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, refugees, mixed populations and host communities.

We provide an integrated health, nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) program and also provide child protection services and comprehensive women and girls’ protection and empowerment services including to gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.