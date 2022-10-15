The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is saddened to confirm the reports of the death of one of our colleagues who died from injuries sustained during an attack yesterday in Shire Town in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Our colleague, a member of the health and nutrition team, was wounded whilst delivering life saving humanitarian aid to women and children.

Another IRC staff member was also injured in the attack, and two other civilians were reportedly killed and three injured as a result of the incident.

The IRC is heartbroken over the loss of our colleague and will work to support our staff and their families during this terrible time. Aid workers and civilians should never be a target.

The IRC has been working in Ethiopia since 1999 and is currently working in 9 regions throughout the country to help disaster-affected populations recover and rebuild. IRC delivers critical humanitarian aid including clean water, sanitation, primary healthcare, protection for women and children and education.