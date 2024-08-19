The North Kivu province in east Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), already facing many years of armed violence between the DRC armed forces and various armed groups, as well as an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, now faces a rapidly spreading Mpox outbreak. WHO and Africa CDC have declared the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern. Given the significant increase in cases over the last few weeks, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is launching an emergency response to help prevent and contain the spread of disease, particularly amongst internally displaced people living in camps around the city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

Heather Kerr, IRC Country Director in DRC said,

"Humanitarian actors are struggling to control the outbreak due to insufficient resources. Currently, many displaced persons and communities in Goma, who are already struggling without basic necessities, are exposed to high risks of disease, with children and young people being particularly vulnerable. The international community must seize the opportunity presented by the recent humanitarian truce and ceasefire signed on July 30 in Luanda, Angola, to act swiftly.

“IRC is preparing to launch a response against Mpox, in North Kivu province, specifically targeting the internally displaced persons camps of Bulengo, Rusayo2, and Nzulo, located around the city of Goma. The overcrowding, lack of hygiene facilities and basic infrastructure expose this population to a high risk of the epidemic spreading.

“As of August 12, 2024, the North Kivu Ministry of Health had reported 300 suspected cases and 54 confirmed cases, including 21 cases in these three camps. In the face of these challenges - lack of awareness about Mpox among the population, the absence of prevention mechanisms, and the shortage of on-the-ground actors, IRC is conducting awareness-raising activities and measures to prevent and control the spread of infection. This includes establishing a surveillance and early warning system to quickly detect cases of Mpox and direct patients to appropriate care facilities.”

IRC has been operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since 1996. We provide emergency aid to people affected by recurrent crises while promoting social cohesion within communities through collaborative efforts with Congolese institutions. We also offer essential health services, including primary healthcare, sexual and reproductive health services, infection prevention and control services, as well as water supply, sanitation, and hygiene services. We strengthen violence prevention and support survivors of gender-based violence through comprehensive interventions, including psychosocial support, economic recovery facilitation, and ensuring access to essential services (such as legal and medical assistance), particularly in eastern DRC, which is facing a severe protection crisis. Our approach involves working with communities and their institutions to promote social cohesion, reduce conflicts, and support primary and secondary schools.