Ahead of district council elections in Puntland on 25 May, Somalia’s international partners* commend the people of the Federal Member State of Puntland for their determination to deliver on their democratic aspirations and commitments.

The partners acknowledge the efforts, notably by the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission (TPEC), to overcome significant challenges in preparing for this historic event of direct elections.

The partners encourage all stakeholders to contribute to ensuring the elections are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, and to address any questions or disputes that may arise through dialogue and the legal framework.

The partners believe that Puntland’s experience with direct elections has the potential to inform and inspire the expansion of democracy across Somalia, at all levels of government. The partners remain committed to supporting Somalia’s process of democratization.

*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Denmark, Djibouti, Ethiopia, European Union (EU) Delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Russia, Sweden, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, and United Nations.