International Monetary Fund (IMF)


An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Stéphane Roudet, Mission Chief for Ghana, will visit Accra from September 26 – October 7 to continue discussions with the Ghanaian authorities on policies and reforms that could be supported by an IMF lending arrangement.

IMF staff will also further engage with other stakeholders during the visit.

