An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Stéphane Roudet, mission chief for Ghana, will visit Accra from December 1–13 to continue discussions with the authorities on the country’s post-COVID program for economic growth and associated policies and reforms that could be supported by a new IMF lending arrangement. IMF staff will also further engage with other stakeholders during the visit.

Mr. Roudet issued the following statement ahead of the visit:

“We have had productive discussions with the Ghanaian authorities over the last few months and look forward to our engagement in Accra.

“Our objective for this visit is to make further progress toward reaching agreement on policies and reforms that could be supported by an IMF lending arrangement.

“The IMF remains fully committed to help Ghana restore macroeconomic stability, bring relief to Ghanaians in this time of crisis, and lay the foundation for more inclusive growth.”