International Monetary Fund (IMF)


An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Mr. Alvaro Piris visited Addis Ababa from March 27 to April 7, 2023, to hold discussions on the authorities’ request for IMF support for their reform program.

At the end of the visit, Mr. Piris issued the following statement: “The IMF team welcomes the authorities’ Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda (HGER II), an ambitious reform program that aims to address key macroeconomic vulnerabilities and unleash Ethiopia’s considerable economic potential. We made progress in discussing the scope for IMF support for this reform program. Discussions will continue in Washington, DC, next week, in the context of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, and in coming weeks. We thank the authorities for their warm hospitality and the productive discussions.”

