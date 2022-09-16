The FIFA Appeal Committee has rendered its decision on the appeals lodged by the Chilean Football Association (FFCH) and the Peruvian Football Association (FPF) against the decision issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee (https://fifa.fans/3QP6XBv) on the potential ineligibility (https://fifa.fans/3Ugu3Ur) of the player Byron David Castillo Segura with regard to his participation in eight qualifying matches of the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Association (FEF) in the preliminary competition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Having analysed the submissions of all parties and after a hearing had been conducted, the Appeal Committee confirmed the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF. Amongst other considerations, it deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance with art. 5 par. 1 of the FIFA Regulations Governing the Application of the Statutes.

The findings of the decision passed by the Appeal Committee were notified to the parties concerned today. The present decision remains subject to an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

