Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://energycapitalpower.com/) is proud to announce that Rita Madeira, Africa Program Officer at the International Energy Agency (IEA), has been confirmed as a headline keynote speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference taking place in Dakar from September 1-2 this year. For the first time ever, Madeira will publicly present the IEA’s industry shaping Africa Energy Outlook live to convened ministers, multinational executives and national oil company heads. The report sets out a Sustainable Africa Scenario providing continent-wide universal electrification and creating four million new energy jobs by 2030.



The theme for MSGBC 2022 is “The Future of Natural Gas: Growth Using Strategic Investment and Policymaking,” in homage to which Madeira will also share findings from an as-yet-unannounced African gas update white paper, providing corporate strategy and policy suggestions by which the continent might valorize its 5,000 billion cubic meters of natural gas resources discovered to date whilst only taking the continent’s global share of energy-related emissions from 3 to 3.5%. Already, with burgeoning exploration works at their outset, 50 trillion cubic feet of natural gas has been discovered in the MSGBC basin with $9 billion in development works commencing production next year, and with the EU aiming to end Russian gas imports by 2030, the African continent stands to take over supply for an additional market demand of 30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of the resource by 2030. Works are underway to reduce and eventually eliminate gas flaring, Senegal’s open gas market establishing strong precedent, with the potential to generate an additional 10 bcm of export-ready gas. Thus, the IEA’s participation led by Madeira in MSGBC 2022 will be pivotal for writing a future of African energy that develops Africa.



Madeira’s own roots are strongly enmeshed with the basin and its neighbors, working for six years as a legal counsel in Ivory Coast for the African Development Bank and its associated programs. However, most recently in the role of Africa Program Officer for the IEA, Madeira’s remit has been the integration of the Division for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America within the Office of Global Energy Relations, utilizing this holistic, forward-facing and global mindset to better support African nations in their clean energy transitions whilst combatting issues of energy access inequity. As every MSGBC basin holds a 2025 or 2030 universal electrification goal in line with or ahead of that outlined by the IEA’s Sustainable Africa Scenario, Madeira’s inputs on achievement pathways towards these ambitious targets will be all the more valuable.

As ECP’s International Conference Director, Sandra Jeque, notes, “The 2022 Africa Energy Outlook and its Sustainable Africa Scenario in conjunction with the IEA’s gas update will serve as invaluable guides and science-backed policymaking tools for the corporate and government leaders assembled at this year’s MSGBC conference including the Senegalese President and African Union Chair, H.E. Macky Sall himself - an unerring advocate for energy-backed African development. MSGBC’s social and economic futures rely on a robust, fiscally secure, diversified power mix accompanied by leading distribution grids, integrated value chains and regional cooperation. The IEA represented by Madeira hold the roadmap to make that happen.”

For more information about attendance and participation opportunities at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2022, visit: www.MSGBCoilgasandpower.com.