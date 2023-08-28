The IAEA has published the 2023 edition of its Country Nuclear Power Profiles (CNPP), which provides information on the status and development of nuclear power programmes around the world. The publication coincides with the launch of a redesigned web platform featuring countries’ official nuclear power data, now integrated with the IAEA’s Power Reactor Information System (PRIS) database.

“Providing access to reliable information about the status and development of peaceful nuclear power programmes around the world is a very important and needed activity,” said Marie Idlin, a CNPP Contributor from Poland. “The CNPP project greatly facilitates this task and allows for readers, in a clear and user friendly manner, to have an insight into IAEA Member States’ individual solutions and approaches towards this source of energy. We are excited that Poland, a nuclear newcomer, had the chance to prepare its new profile for this year’s publication.”

The 2023 edition of CNPP includes updated data on nuclear power plants, regulatory frameworks and energy policies, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of the global nuclear industry.

The new web platform offers updated nuclear profiles and a new product called Country Highlights, a one-page snapshot for each of the participating Member States. The CNPP is a comprehensive resource for nuclear power information. It summarizes organizational and industrial aspects of nuclear power programmes and provides information about the relevant legislative, regulatory and international frameworks in each country. The descriptive and statistical overview of the overall energy and electricity situation in each country and its nuclear power framework serve as an integrated source of key background information about nuclear power programmes worldwide.

The web platform was revamped in close collaboration with Member States to optimize the user experience, enabling readers to effectively utilize the extensive and diverse information available. With a visually appealing and intuitive interface, the new web platform affords seamless navigation and convenient access to nuclear power information. It also features a responsive layout, enabling users to easily explore the web platform and the various product offerings on different devices.

A notable addition to the CNPP web platform is the introduction of the Country Highlights, which presents a concise overview of each country's nuclear power profile. These one-pagers feature pertinent information, key statistics, and essential facts, providing users with a snapshot of a country's nuclear power scenario and a glance at its energy landscape.

As part of the IAEA's commitment to providing comprehensive nuclear power data, the CNPP web platform is now integrated with the PRIS database. This integration expands the website's capabilities, allowing users to access a wealth of additional information from PRIS. Users can explore reactor-specific details, historical trends, and global statistics, gaining deeper insights into the worldwide nuclear power landscape.

Recognizing the diverse needs of users, the new CNPP web platform now allows for the generation of high quality, printable versions of the nuclear profiles. Whether for research, presentations, or record keeping purposes, users can easily access and print the profiles directly from the web platform.

“The CNPP web platform is an important source of reliable, up to date information about IAEA Member States’ nuclear power development programmes,” said Richard Mahlong, CNPP Contributor from South Africa. “South Africa has been operating the two-unit Koeberg Nuclear Power Station safely since 1984 and the country has plans to expand its nuclear power programme. I am happy to be involved in the update of South Africa 2023 CNPP, which provides the status of the country’s current nuclear power programme and future expansion plans.”