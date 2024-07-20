Since the establishment of the ECOWAS Integrated Maritime Strategy (EIMS) in 2014, the operationalization of the ECOWAS Maritime Coordination Centres (EMCCs) across maritime zones E, F, and G, as well as the West Africa Regional Maritime Coordination Centre (CRESMAO), has significantly contributed to the reduction of piracy and sea robbery incidents in the ECOWAS Maritime Domain (EMD). Despite these successes, the EMCCs face challenges that undermine their efficiency, such as the unclear status of the Maritime Centres, staffing issues, and funding constraints. As part of the acceleration of the proper operationalization of the Maritime Centres, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission is organizing an interdepartmental meeting from 15th to 18th July 2024 in Accra, Ghana.

The meeting is aimed at reviewing and streamlining the structure of the EMCCs to ensure their effective functioning and sustainability. The meeting had representatives from various ECOWAS Departments, Directorates, Also from the ECOWAS Parliament, the ECOWAS Court of Justice, ECOWAS Maritime Coordination Centres.

During the opening ceremony, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel- Fatau MUSAH, PhD, underscored the importance of Maritime Security in the West African region which currently has four key zones, if properly managed could help with the prosperity for all in accordance with the ECOWAS Agenda 2050: ECOWAS of the people, Peace and Prosperity for all.

The Director for the MMCC Zone F, Oboumou Noel (Capt) represented by the Deputy Director, Lt Cdr Edem AKATI emphasized the importance of the structural and technical reform of the Maritime Centres as a testament of the importance of the EMCCs in enhancing maritime safety and security in the ECOWAS Maritime domain.

In his opening remarks, the Representative of UNODC, M. Abbas Daher stated the importance of this milestone in the continuing engagement with ECOWAS with the aim of funding practical and innovative solutions towards ensuring maritime security and ensuring a safe and secure maritime domain to allow for economic prosperity in the ECOWAS States.