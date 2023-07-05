The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is deeply alarmed by the deteriorating humanitarian situation faced by Sudanese refugees in Chad. Over 190,000 refugees have arrived since the start of the conflict on 15th April, of which 36,000 (19%) refugees have arrived in Adré from Darfur in just the last two weeks. Furthermore, an overwhelming 90% of these refugees are women and children, rendering them highly vulnerable to the prevailing conditions. Distressingly, both adults and children are suffering from a significant number of injuries, with at least 900 cases recorded within the first three days of the crisis.

Mwiti Mungania, IRC Emergency Country Director said:

“Compounding the situation is the intensification of interethnic conflicts in Sudan, which has raised concerns about the possibility of further waves of refugees. We are particularly concerned about Darfur - refugees that have recently arrived have been recounting horrifying stories of the violence there. This crisis is worse than the last major one experienced 20 years ago in Sudan, underscoring the need for immediate and substantial support. The situation is expected to deteriorate and experts are estimating a staggering total of 250,000 refugees from Sudan in Chad by the end of 2023 if the violence continues.

“The humanitarian response required to alleviate the suffering of these vulnerable individuals necessitates substantial financial support. Shockingly, out of the requested $226 million USD to respond to this crisis, only a mere 11% of the required funding has been raised. Urgent action is needed to bridge this funding gap and ensure that the necessary resources reach those in desperate need.”

To address this critical humanitarian situation, the IRC is providing life-saving assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad. Our efforts include the establishment of four mobile clinics in transition sites such as Borota and Adré, delivering essential services such as primary healthcare, nutrition, mental health and psychosocial support, sexual and reproductive health services, as well as protection programs.

The IRC is also ensuring health support during relocations, including the provision of ambulances. Additionally, we are scaling up our services in the camps where refugees are being relocated, focusing on offering primary healthcare, nutrition support, mental health and psychosocial services, and sexual and reproductive services.

Recognizing the urgent need for access to clean water and sanitation, the IRC has deployed a water truck to Adré's transition site, and is supervising the delivery and the quality of water. Furthermore, we have initiated the construction of 60 latrines in Adre and an additional 40 in the Borota temporary site to improve sanitary conditions and promote the overall well-being of the refugees.

Building upon the June 2023 pledging conference for Sudan, the IRC calls upon donor governments to continue funding the Humanitarian Response in order to adequately address the urgent humanitarian crisis affecting Sudanese refugees in Chad and all refugee hosting countries including Ethiopia and South Sudan. Significant financial support for host countries as well as for displaced populations is crucial for the humanitarian community’s ability to act swiftly to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the crisis.

In Sudan the IRC has set up a satellite office in Wad Madani to support primary health care and protection services to the 50,000 IDPs who have fled there. The IRC has a main office in Khartoum with three field offices in El-Gadarif, Blue Nile and South Kordofan states. The IRC supports people impacted by conflict and crisis, including women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, refugees, mixed populations and host communities. We provide an integrated health, nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) program and also provide child protection services and comprehensive women and girls’ protection and empowerment services including to gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.