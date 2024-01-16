The Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) is pleased to announce Dr. Carika Weldon, Founder and CEO of CariGenetics, as a distinguished speaker at the upcoming summit, taking place next month in Dubai. Dr. Weldon, a visionary leader within the field of genomics, will share insights into her professional journey under the event’s theme, Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity.

As the first sole Black female founder of a genomics company in the world, Dr. Weldon continues to question the status quo and find solutions to industry-wide challenges. At the forefront of genomic research and development in the Caribbean, Dr. Weldon exemplifies a commitment to excellence, innovation and inclusion as she guides her biotech startup, CariGenetics, toward groundbreaking discoveries. The company builds genomic sequencing capacities to integrate the Caribbean genome into global datasets, with a view to creating a more diverse database and transforming the way that pharmaceutical companies develop drugs.

Beyond her role in the biotech industry, Dr. Weldon is dedicated to shaping the future for fellow Black and female scientists. Currently serving as a Visiting Fellow at the University of Southampton and part-time lecturer at Bermuda College, Dr. Weldon has showcased a commitment to higher education and the advancement of Black professionals in science and technology. Her dedication to effecting positive change makes her a leading example for aspiring scientists globally.

Join GBIS on February 27 as Dr. Weldon takes the stage, sharing her insights and experience with the goal of enabling Black individuals to reach their full potential and contribute to #BlackExcellence across industries on the global stage.

Global Black Impact Summit 2023:

The Global Black Impact Summit is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit, taking place on February 27 in Dubai, is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

