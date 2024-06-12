Ingram Micro North Africa is proud to announce its successful participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), where we hosted numerous esteemed vendors, including Acronis, Asustor, Axis Communications, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Ekahau, Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Jabra, Microsoft, Milestone Systems, Red Hat, Supermicro, Tenable, Vertiv, ViewSonic.

The event provided a valuable platform for vendors to connect with our partners and potential collaborators, meet end-users, and gain deeper insights into the Moroccan and broader African market trends. This year's edition was particularly special, with Ingram Micro hosting over 10 podcasts featuring technology leaders and solution specialists from around the globe.

Our hosted vendors had the unique opportunity to engage directly with partners and end-users, facilitating meaningful discussions and understanding market dynamics. We celebrated the joining of Asustor, CrowdStrike, Ekahau, and Viewsonic as we provided an exclusive opportunity to meet their team and explore their innovative solutions. CrowdStrike, in particular, showcased their cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, highlighting their role in protecting against modern threats and demonstrating their advanced threat intelligence capabilities. Ingram Micro’s involvement extended beyond our dedicated stand, as we were also prominently present with Fortinet and Veritas Technologies, further showcasing our collaborative approach. The event featured a series of presentations and discussions with technology leaders, offering rich insights into the latest industry developments and solutions. Numerous meetings and discussions took place over the three-day event, leading to several successful deals and partnerships.

“We are thrilled with the outcomes of GITEX Africa 2024. The event underscored Ingram Micro North Africa's commitment to fostering strong relationships between vendors, partners, and end-users. The engagement and discussions held during the event have paved the way for new opportunities and collaborations in the region,” said Fouad Amrani, Country Manager at Ingram Micro North Africa.

GITEX Africa 2024 has once again proven to be an invaluable event for driving innovation and business growth within the technology sector in Africa and beyond.

