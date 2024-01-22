In an exciting development, Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) has officially partnered with the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and a collection of its members as implementation partners for the upcoming Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA) 2024 (https://SIDSSA.org.za/).

The SIDSSA will take place on 17-19 March 2024 at the Century City Conference Center in Cape Town and will bring together key stakeholders in South Africa and across the continent with the aim of driving infrastructure development. SIDSSA 2024 serves as a crucial platform for discussions and partnerships in the infrastructure investment landscape, with a focus on accelerating economic recovery through strategic infrastructure plans.

Both at the Inaugural SIDSSA in 2020 and the follow up in 2021, in his keynote, President Cyril Ramaphosa, stressed the importance of the symposium in fostering partnerships that can expedite infrastructure delivery and grow the South African economy. This year, under the leadership of Minister Sihle Zikalala, the symposium aims to address regulatory and policy reforms, lift nascent sectors, explore innovative funding models, showcase the strength of the emerging pipeline, give a progress update since the gazette in 2020 and highlight opportunities for investing in infrastructure to benefit all stakeholders.

According to Ms Mameetse Masemola, Head of ISA – Acting, "Infrastructure investment plays a pivotal role in driving future growth for the South African economy. It not only enhances efficiency and productivity, but also creates jobs and helps bridge spatial disparities. We are committed to delivering a high-quality infrastructure pipeline to foster long-term growth and elevate living standards."

As the voice of Africa's event and exhibition industry, AAXO is dedicated to showcasing South Africa's exceptional infrastructure and highlighting the country's unique qualities.

AAXO members collaborating on SIDSSA 2024 include Energy Capital&Power (ECP), Blueberry Concepts and Exposure Marketing. This dynamic partnership will ensure a seamless and impactful event, making a significant contribution to sustainable infrastructure development in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

The group will work closely with ISA to deliver a top-notch gathering that showcases the growth potential of South Africa's infrastructure sectors and provides a premium experience for all attendees. A team of specialised suppliers will also lend their expertise to enhance the event experience.

Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of Energy Capital&Power adds, "We are delighted to partner with ISA and AAXO in managing this event. By bringing together the best event organisers and suppliers, the symposium will be a resounding success and drive further investment into South Africa’s infrastructure development."

To learn more about the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium 2024, please visit https://SIDSSA.org.za/.