IT News Africa (www.ITNewsAfrica.com) is proud to announce the IT Leaders Forum (https://apo-opa.co/4i6nrTX) 2025, a premier gathering of top technology and information industry experts. The event is set to take place on March 12, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton.

As organizations grapple with technology skills gaps, economic uncertainty, and ESG compliance mandates, IT leaders are increasingly turning to technology-driven solutions to enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and drive profitability. The IT Leaders Forum 2025 is designed to equip CIOs and IT executives with the insights, strategies, and tools needed to navigate these challenges and seize new opportunities.

According to Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa, “The IT Leaders Forum 2025 comes at a crucial time when businesses are navigating unprecedented technological advancements, economic shifts, and cybersecurity challenges. This event will provide a platform for IT executives to gain valuable insights, connect with industry leaders, and explore innovative solutions that will drive their organizations forward. Our goal is to empower attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions and stay ahead in this fast-evolving digital era.”

What to Expect at IT Leaders Forum 2025

This exclusive event will serve as a hub for cutting-edge discussions, industry trends, and innovative solutions shaping Africa’s IT landscape. Attendees can expect:

· Expert-Led Discussions – Gain insights into IT leadership, cybersecurity, digital transformation, application modernization, and infrastructure management.

· Industry-Specific Impact – Explore how emerging technologies are revolutionizing banking, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

· Networking with Industry Leaders – Connect with top CIOs, IT executives, and technology innovators from across Africa.

· Actionable Takeaways – Discover practical strategies to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital space.

Why Attend?

With digital transformation accelerating across industries, businesses must adapt, innovate, and secure their operations. The IT Leaders Forum 2025 will address key challenges and opportunities, covering topics such as:

· Enhancing cybersecurity frameworks to mitigate risks.

· Developing effective cloud strategies for business scalability.

· Leveraging AI, automation, and emerging technologies to gain a competitive edge.

· Building resilient IT leadership for future-proofing businesses.

Who Should Attend?

The IT Leaders Forum 2025 is tailored for technology professionals and decision-makers, including:

· Chief Information Officers (CIOs)

· IT Directors&Managers

· Tech Entrepreneurs

· Cybersecurity Experts

· Digital Transformation Leaders

· Tech Vendors&Solution Providers

· Policymakers&Government Officials in Technology

Key Speakers

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:

John Bosco Arends – Chairperson, Chartered CIO Council

Manish Hira – IS Regional Manager: Asia Pacific, Servier

Ruan Schutte – Innovation Specialist, Liberty

Henry Abea – Head of ICT, Kimisitu SACCO, Kenya

Faith Burn - CIO, Eskom

Denisha Jairam-Owthar - CIO, Council for Medical Schemes

Sponsorship&Exhibition Opportunities

Why Sponsor IT Leaders Forum 2025?

We offer a range of customizable sponsorship (https://apo-opa.co/4i6nsY1) and exhibition (https://apo-opa.co/4gGZWQd) opportunities tailored to meet your business objectives. Here’s why you should get involved:

1. Direct Access to Decision-Makers – Engage with top-level IT executives and industry leaders.

2. Brand Visibility&Recognition – Position your company as an industry leader among a highly targeted audience.

3. Unparalleled Networking – Forge valuable relationships with potential clients, partners, and peers.

4. Showcase Innovations – Present your latest technologies, solutions, and services to an engaged audience.

5. Market Insights&Trends – Gain insider knowledge on emerging IT challenges and opportunities.

6. Lead Generation – Connect with CIOs and IT professionals actively seeking solutions.

Save the Date&Special Offer

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to engage with some of the most influential IT leaders in Africa. Mark your calendars for March 12, 2025, and be part of a transformative event that will shape the future of IT.

Register (https://apo-opa.co/4gHsOrj) before February 28, 2025, using the discount code 'ITLEADERS50' and save 50% on delegate passes!

Stay tuned for updates on the event agenda, speakers, and registration details.

For more information, visit IT News Africa (www.ITNewsAfrica.com) and join the conversation on shaping Africa’s digital future.

Media Contact:

Nonhlanhla Kunene

events@itnewsafrica.com

+27 11 026 0982