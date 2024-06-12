Infobip (www.Infobip.com), global leader in omnichannel communication solutions, proudly announced the launch of enhanced Voice connectivity services in Morocco today. The unveiling event, held in Casablanca, marked a significant milestone in Infobip’s expansion within the region, reinforcing its commitment to delivering unparalleled communication services to local and international businesses.

The introduction of stronger Voice connectivity is positioned to transform the communication landscape in Morocco, providing enhanced reliability and connectivity for voice services. By addressing common issues such as packet loss and call latency, Infobip is poised to offer superior call quality and stability, ensuring seamless communication experiences for its users.

Revolutionizing voice services in Morocco

Infobip’s new Voice connectivity services are a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. This initiative enables Infobip to offer local connections with local numbers, significantly increasing call answer rates and reducing call drop-offs. With low latency calls and reliable connections, businesses can now enjoy crystal-clear voice communication, enhancing customer interactions and support services.

Enhanced capabilities and customer benefits

The introduction of greater Voice connectivity brings several advantages to Infobip’s clients. One of the primary benefits is the availability of local numbers, which boosts the likelihood of calls being answered. Organizations can add privacy features, such as Number Masking which anonymizes private numbers of both parties, adding an extra layer of security to 2-way communications.

Moreover, Infobip’s Voice services are designed to support various use cases tailored to different industries. For instance, the Call Link feature enables immediate customer support and remote diagnosis via video calls, while automated voice message broadcasts and IVR call flows streamline customer interactions. These solutions provide contextualized support that goes beyond text-based messaging, offering a more personalized and effective communication experience.

Positioning Infobip as a market leader

The launch of voice connectivity cements Infobip’s approach in the region. With the widest-reaching network of direct connections, Infobip ensures low latency and reliable call connections regardless of where the calls are routed. This strategic investment solidifies Infobip’s market presence and underscores its commitment to delivering reliable communication solutions.

Infobip’s comprehensive control over voice scenarios through APIs allows customers to tailor call flows to their specific needs, providing unmatched flexibility and customization. Predefined use cases can be built and deployed in hours enable clients to quickly adopt and implement voice solutions with minimal development effort, making it easier for businesses to integrate advanced communication capabilities into their operations.

Customer-centric approach

Infobip’s focus on easily accessible connections between businesses and users is at the core of its strategy. By understanding the unique needs and goals of its clients, Infobip can develop relevant use cases that deliver tangible value. The new Voice connectivity services are already operational, and businesses in Morocco can immediately benefit from its advanced features and capabilities. This focus spans across industries such as Banking, Retail, and Telco, where Infobip provides significant value.

The event in Casablanca featured insightful presentations and live demonstrations, showcasing the transformative potential of Infobip’s Voice services. Attendees from various industries had the opportunity to explore how these solutions could be applied to their specific use cases, fostering a deeper understanding of the benefits and applications of advanced voice communication.

Looking ahead

As Infobip continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the enhanced Voice connectivity in Morocco represents a significant step forward in enhancing communication infrastructures. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Infobip is well-positioned to lead the market and set new standards in voice communication.

Infobip’s Regional Manager, Imane Rifki, reflected on the latest company updates in the local market: "We are dedicated to continuously improving the communication experiences that businesses across Morocco provide to their clients. We are enablers of high-quality services and conversational experiences in different industries, and the launch of the local Voice connectivity is just one example of our commitment to driving progress."

For more information about Infobip’s Voice services and the new data center, visit Infobip’s website (www.Infobip.com).

About Infobip:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

