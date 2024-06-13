inDrive.Freight (www.inDrive.com) is set to expand its operations to additional cities across South Africa. This strategic move will provide new employment avenues, particularly for the country’s youth, amidst ongoing protests fueled by job shortages.

Launched in 2024, inDrive.Freight has quickly garnered a positive reception, reflecting the adaptability and eagerness of South Africa's youth to embrace technological solutions for employment. Since its launch, the platform has seen promising engagement, with over 40% of its drivers falling within the youth demographic (individuals aged 18 to 35 years old). This participation underscores the platform's impact in involving this vital segment of the population in economic activities.

Further emphasizing the youth's technological adaptability, data reveals that almost 60% of the deals facilitated through inDrive.Freight have been executed by young drivers. This statistic highlights a generation that is not only ready but also capable of leveraging innovative solutions to build sustainable employment pathways.

The expansion of inDrive.Freight to more cities across South Africa is a testament to the company's commitment to addressing unemployment through technology-driven opportunities. By engaging more youth in the freight industry, inDrive.Freight aims to contribute significantly to economic growth and stability, offering a robust solution in these challenging times.

“We are excited to expand inDrive.Freight to new cities across South Africa, providing innovative employment opportunities for the nation's youth. Our mission is to empower young drivers with the tools and technology they need to succeed in the freight industry. This expansion not only addresses the urgent need for jobs but also fosters economic growth and stability by leveraging the talent and adaptability of South Africa's next generation” said Vincent Lilane, Business Development Representative in Southern Africa.

The expansion of inDrive.Freight to additional cities in South Africa marks a significant step forward in combating unemployment and promoting economic development. By focusing on technology-driven solutions and engaging the youth, inDrive.Freight is paving the way for a more inclusive and resilient economy. As the platform continues to grow, it remains dedicated to providing sustainable employment opportunities and driving positive change in the communities it serves.

Press Contact:

Public Relations Manager - inDrive Africa

Lineo Thakhisi

Phone: +2781 3636 872

Email: lineo.thakhisi@indriver.com

About inDrive:

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 200 million times and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 749 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com