The Ambassador of the Republic​ of Indonesia to Namibia, His Excellency Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, visited Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA) on Monday (21/11). The President Director of ANTARA, Meidyatama Suryodiningrat welcomed the visit.

During the meeting, Ambassador Wisnu expressed his appreciation to ANTARA for the accomplishments of the renewal of the MoU on News Exchange and Technical Cooperation between ANTARA and Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), signed on 27 January 2022.

According to Ambassador Wisnu, the cooperation between ANTARA and NAMPA is one of the agreed outcomes of the First Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) held in Jakarta in 2009.

Ambassador Wisnu exchanged views with the President Director of ANTARA regarding recent developments and possible activities of cooperation between ANTARA-NAMPA.

In this regard, the President Director of ANTARA suggested several forms of activities to implement the MoU, namely providing journalistic training, sharing experience in the management and commercialisation of media products, and encouraging the provision of more news contents regarding the development of Namibia or southern Africa and its relationship with Indonesia or Asia.

The meeting with the President Director of ANTARA is one of the Ambassador's programs while in Indonesia. Furthermore, The Ambassador will hold series of meetings and consultations with various ministries and agencies to follow-up on the outcomes of JCM in 2009.