The Indonesian Ambassador Khartoum Sunarko on Monday (8/5) received a visit from the Australian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Y.M Mark Donovan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Donovan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the Indonesian Government's assistance through the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum which had included Australian citizens when evacuating Indonesian citizens from Khartoum to Port Sudan and from Port Sudan to Jeddah.

On this occasion the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum conveyed the close bilateral relations between Indonesia and Australia and that the evacuation assistance was a reflection of the close relationship, coordination and cooperation of the two countries in efforts to protect citizens in the midst of a military conflict situation in Sudan.

The Indonesian evacuation team during the evacuation of Indonesian citizens in Sudan helped evacuate 17 Australian citizens from Khartoum to Port Sudan, then from Port Sudan to Jeddah using a TNI Air Force aircraft on April 29, 2023.