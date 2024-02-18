Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko welcomed the friendly visit of the Supreme Court delegation while underlining the close relations between Indonesia and Sudan, including the close cooperation that has existed between the Indonesian Supreme Court and the Sudanese Supreme Court. It is hoped that the participation of the Sudanese Supreme Court delegation can further strengthen the cooperative relations that have existed so far.​

Mr Abdalmuniem as head of the delegation expressed his appreciation for the support and facilitation of the Indonesian Embassy in preparing the delegation's visit in the current difficult situation in Sudan due to armed conflict.

The Indonesian Ambassador, Mr. Sunarko, on Saturday (17/2) received a friendly visit from two officials from the Supreme Court of Sudan, namely Mr. Abdalmuniem Balla Mohamad Ali and Mr. Hussien Khalaf Hussien Tantawi who was accompanied by Mr. Khalid. The Sudanese delegation is planned to go to Jakarta to fulfill an invitation to attend the annual activities of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia in Jakarta.

