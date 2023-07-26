Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko on Tuesday (25/7) held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of India YM B.S. Mubarak was housed in the temporary office of the Indian Embassy in Port Sudan, Red Sea State.

During the meeting, the Indonesian and Indian Ambassadors shared information and experiences regarding the subsequent evacuation process of Indonesian and Indian citizens from Sudan, as well as the challenges faced on the ground, in the midst of a conflict situation that has not subsided.

The two parties also discussed various initiatives in efforts to mitigate the impact of the conflict and advance bilateral relations between each country and Sudan. Apart from that, the Indonesian Ambassador and the Indian Ambassador also discussed various activities that could be collaborated with the heads of representatives of foreign countries who were in Port Sudan.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties also committed to continuing coordination, communication and cooperation in carrying out diplomatic tasks in Sudan​