Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan


The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Saturday July 1 2023 has carried out the handover of duties and responsibilities (Sertijab) of Diplomatic Communications / Information Institution Officer Mr. Wahyu Gumilar to acting official Mr. Hardiyono Kurniawan. The certificate was held at the temporary office of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan.

On this occasion, the Indonesian Ambassador Mr. Sunarko expressed his appreciation and appreciation for the dedication and service of Mr. Wahyu Gumilar in carrying out his service duties at the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum. The Indonesian Ambassador also prayed for the health and success of Mr. Wahyu Gumilar who will then enter retirement.​

