​The Annual Press Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs (PPTM) will be held on 8 January 2024. Unlike previous years, PPTM 2024 will be held in the city of Bandung, a very historical city for Indonesia's diplomatic journey.

The city of Bandung was the host of the Asian-African Conference (KAA) which was held in 1955. The conference has become a milestone in solidarity and the awakening of Asian-African countries to free themselves from colonialism.

From the city of Bandung, PPTM 2024 will carry the theme "Advancing Free and Active Foreign Policy: A Ten Year Journey".

Over the last ten years, Indonesia's foreign policy has continued to be carried out based on the spirit of the KAA. Indonesian diplomacy is carried out to provide concrete benefits for the people, defend the interests of developing countries and contribute to world peace and security, including defending the rights of Palestine, the only KAA participating country that is not yet independent.

Moreover, in the last decade Indonesia has succeeded in showing strong leadership. This was demonstrated, among other things, when Indonesia held the Presidency of the G20 and the Chairmanship of ASEAN. In these two forums, Indonesia succeeded in showing leadership that was able to navigate geopolitical rivalries, bridge differences, and lead by example.